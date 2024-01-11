Damariscotta Comprehensive Plan Update Future Land Use Plan Workshops January 11, 2024 at 2:58 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Comprehensive Plan UpdateWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardBristol Voters to Consider Continuation of Comp Plan CommitteeDamariscotta Comprehensive PlanNewcastle Select Board Revives Comp Plan Implementation, Talks Projects Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!