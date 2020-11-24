Damariscotta History Keep safe and have a happy Thanksgiving November 24, 2020 at 8:41 am Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFood, Life, and ManhattansDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!