Damariscotta History The Art of Expressing One’s Feelings March 24, 2021 at 9:15 am Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta HistoryDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonShottery Gallery of Art Opening for SeasonSkidompha SkoopPonder and Stir Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!