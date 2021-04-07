Damariscotta History Mrs. Hopkins’ Train Trip April 7, 2021 at 9:37 am Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta History – Christmas Trees and the Work It Took To Bring Them to MarketDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!