Damariscotta History May June Brighten Health and Spirits June 1, 2021 at 4:21 pm Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCoastal EconomistHow Mills’ Plan to Reopen Economy Compares to Those in Other StatesDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryWaste Watch Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!