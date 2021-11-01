Damariscotta History Homes of Local Shipbuilders Located on Main Street, Damariscotta November 1, 2021 at 3:02 pm Calvin Dodge, contributorYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!