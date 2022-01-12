Damariscotta History Remembering George Hutchings and the Damariscotta Police Department January 12, 2022 at 2:41 pm Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryCoastal EconomistDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!