Damariscotta History What History Lies Beneath The Damariscotta Parking Lot? January 26, 2022 at 9:17 am Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryJefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!