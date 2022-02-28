You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News.
at
Calvin DodgeDamariscotta History History of Tailors and Dressmakers in Damariscotta By Calvin Dodge Looking back over the past 150 years, I have always been interested in what type of store was located in the village of Damariscotta and what kind of articles these stores and shops offered to the general public. I found that Damariscotta always had a store or two that sold rolls of different type of cloth or fabrics made by weaving, knitting or felting fibers. They also sold thread of all types, buttons of all types, zippers large and small. They also sold any articles that went into dressmaking or making a man’s suit. So we can plainly see that the dressmaker or tailor had all the cloth or accessories he or she needed to do their trade. Even before Damariscotta became a town in 1848, the village area was a busy place. We find that a group of citizens incorporated a state bank known simply as Damariscotta Bank. Then in 1852, another state bank was incorporated known as The People’s Bank. In 1864, the Marine Bank of Damariscotta was converted into a banking association under the laws of the U.S. Then the First National Bank of Damariscotta was formed. We find that during the first year of its operation, the bank was located on the second floor of the Chase Block which is now the location of Sheepscot River Pottery. We find that all the men who worked in these banks wore dress suits and ties and the local tailor was kept busy making alterations to many of these gentlemen’s suits and coats. We find that A. Hussey, I. Genthner, and William Johnston sold dry goods in their store here on Main Street, Damariscotta, and these men also wore suits while working in their stores in 1872. Back in this time period we find that the leg length of men’s dress pants and work pants came unaltered. So the person who bought them had to take them to a tailor to have the right leg length cut or a cuff put on them. Many times a men’s suit coat or sports coat had to be altered so the arm lengths would be right. I remember as a young high school boy when I bought a new suit I always had to take dress suit pants to the local tailor to get the proper leg length. Many times the tailor would take in or let out the waist size of men’s pants as they grew older. Looking back in my old photos of the 1850s and 1860s, the men who were in the shipbuilding business built beautiful homes on Main Street and Water Street. They dressed their wives in the best of clothing and shoes and coats. They were often seen walking on the wooden sidewalks here in Damariscotta. They were often seen in their beautiful long dresses and coats going to church here in the Twin Villages. These beautiful long dresses often had to be altered by the local dressmaker, as well as some of their other clothes. I found in the Annual Register of Maine in 1878 that Mrs. Hannah Burnham, Mrs. E. Harrington, and Miss S. Brown each ran and operated a so-called millinery shop. These stores offered a large range of cloth fabrics, buttons, needles of all types, scissors and even shears. These were some of the tools needed by a dressmaker. Over the past 30 years, old gold and silver thimbles used in hand sewing and real good tailor shears and tailor square and rules have been highly sought after by collectors. In 1879, Mrs. A.G. Priest and Miss C. Taylor were listed as dressmakers in Damariscotta and also again in 1882. In 1886, C.W. Parsons was listed as a tailor and Miss. C. Taylor and Mrs. J.B. Lamb were dressmakers. In 1888, C.W. Parsons was a tailor, Miss C. Taylor and Miss Vinnie Barker were dressmakers. The same was true in 1889. In 1890, C.W. Parsons was a tailor and Mrs. A.G. Priest and Miss C. Taylor were dressmakers and the same was true in 1891 and 1892. In 1894, A. Fuller, C.W. Parsons, I. Genthner & Sons were tailors and Miss. C. Taylor was the dressmaker. Then in 1895, Miss Carrie Grant, Mrs. Everett Wilson, Mrs. E. Gamage, and Miss Clark were listed as dressmakers and the same was true in 1896. Then in 1897, we find Miss Taylor, Mrs. Everett Wilson, Mrs. E. Gamage, and Miss Laura Clark listed as dressmakers and C.W. Parsons as a merchant tailor. When I look back over the past 100 years here in Damariscotta and the group meetings held in different lodge halls, I think of the Masons. For over 100 years this lodge hall and meeting building has been in the town of Damariscotta. When they held their monthly meeting or special meetings, all the Masonic brothers wore suits and ties and visiting brothers also wore suits and ties. The same was true with Ezra B. French Royal Arch Chapter who met here in Damariscotta. All members dressed in suits and ties. So we can see the local tailor was often called upon to repair and keep all these men’s suits in fine shape. The same is true with the women’s Order of the Eastern Star. For over 100 years they have also met here in Damariscotta. The women officers wore long white evening gowns. I have shown a number of these Pythias women at their meeting in full dress and white gowns. So here again we can see the local dressmakers played a part in helping keep these beautiful white gowns in fine shape. The invention of the sewing machine made the job of stitching much easier and faster for both the dressmaker and tailor and greatly cut the time and cost of doing business. It also eased the ware and pain of their fingers and thumbs pushing a needle through the cloth one stitch at a time. With the aid of the sewing machine, they could stitch thousands of stitches a day. The sewing machine made the altering of both men’s and women’s suits much faster and easier on their hands and cut the cost and hours in half. Even today we have shops here in Damariscotta doing alterations of men’s and women’s clothes. 