Damariscotta History Mother Nature is Displaying its Beauty and May You All Have a Great Easter April 6, 2023 at 8:51 am Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta History: Postcards and Paper EphemeraDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta History: Looking Forward to the New YearDamariscotta History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!