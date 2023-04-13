Damariscotta History The History of Lincoln Theater April 13, 2023 at 9:28 am Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta HistoryFood, Life, and ManhattansDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta History: Memories of Past Christmases in the Twin Villages Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!