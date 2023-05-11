Damariscotta History Past and Present Programs and Projects for the Year 2023 May 11, 2023 at 12:19 pm Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNature NotesDamariscotta History: June is a Wonderful Month to Plant Your GardenDamariscotta HistoryDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkLong Cove Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!