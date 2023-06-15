Damariscotta History Spring Flowers, Birds, and Vessels Owned in Damariscotta in 1859 June 15, 2023 at 10:26 am Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNature NotesDamariscotta HistoryMarilyn Beane’s WorldDamariscotta History: June is a Wonderful Month to Plant Your GardenIn Nature Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!