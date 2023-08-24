Damariscotta History Postcards of North Newcastle, 1900-1910 August 24, 2023 at 9:03 am Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Alumni Revive Linaca Music Festival to Benefit Performing Arts ProgramsDAYS LIKE THESELincoln Home’s Lobster Bake and More Aug. 12Truckin’ in AmericaJefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!