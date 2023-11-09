Damariscotta History Damariscotta Historical Society’s Cemetery Restoration Projects November 9, 2023 at 9:50 am Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointCoastal Rivers, Damariscotta Historical Society Partner to Improve Cemetery AccessDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryWestport Island Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!