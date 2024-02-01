Damariscotta History Businesses That Were Once Located In The Area Of The Damariscotta Parking Lot February 1, 2024 at 10:40 am Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaste WatchDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta History: A Little History of the Waite W. Keene Brick Block on Main StreetBoothbay Railway Village Launches Railfan DayInvasive Plant Walk and Talk at Erickson Fields Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!