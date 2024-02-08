Damariscotta History The Annual Cancer Walk and Fundraiser in Damariscotta February 8, 2024 at 9:20 am Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaste WatchFood, Life, and ManhattansRevived Making Strides Raises $53K for Cancer ResearchPreparation Underway for Making StridesDamariscotta History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!