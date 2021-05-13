Damariscotta Mills The Ins and Outs of Alewives May 13, 2021 at 9:55 am Mike ChristensenYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNature NotesOxbow Expands Tasting Room Hours, Offers Food Truck FridaysNewcastle HistoryLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonDamariscotta History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!