Damariscotta Mills Big changes on the lake January 5, 2021 at 4:15 pm Mike ChristensenYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRachel Carson AreaRound Pond ColumnNewcastle HistorySomewhere in SomervilleAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in Family Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!