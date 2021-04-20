History Mysteries and Recollections Shave and a Haircut … More Clippings! April 20, 2021 at 4:47 pm Damariscotta Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHistory Mysteries and RecollectionsRachel Carson AreaDamariscotta HistoryWillow Grange NewsNature Notes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!