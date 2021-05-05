History Mysteries and Recollections ‘Vague Narrative’ May 5, 2021 at 2:50 pm Damariscotta Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHistory Mysteries and RecollectionsHistory Mysteries and RecollectionsDamariscotta HistoryHistory Mysteries and RecollectionsCoastal Economist Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!