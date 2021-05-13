History Mysteries and Recollections Grab Your Hoe! May 13, 2021 at 9:21 am Damariscotta Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFood, Life, and ManhattansWaste WatchNature NotesPemaquid Mill Property Purchase a Done DealView From Over the Hill Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!