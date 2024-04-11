Hoverfly: The Unsung Hero Pollinator April 11, 2024 at 11:51 am David BrownYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNature NotesDamariscotta HistoryHoneybee Swarm Collection Service in Lincoln and Knox CountiesEnergy MattersHoney Bee Swarm Collection Service in Knox, Lincoln Counties Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!