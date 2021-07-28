Midcoast Boater’s Journal July 28, 2021 at 3:02 pm William AnthonyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMidcoast Boater’s JournalMidcoast Boater’s JournalMidcoast Boater’s JournalMidcoast Boater’s JournalCoast Guard Urges Boating Safety Common Sense Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!