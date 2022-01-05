Midcoast Matters Play Outside, Safely! January 5, 2022 at 10:57 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSaturday Snow Days at Hidden Valley Nature CenterWinter Retreats at HVNCMidcoast Conservancy Offers Adult Ski ClinicRegistration Still Open for HVNC XC Ski ClinicsWinter Fun at Hidden Valley Nature Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!