Midcoast Matters Because I Care: Reflections of a Naturalist October 6, 2021 at 8:44 am Chuck DinsmoreYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyYouth Cross-Country Ski Clinic OfferedOn the Trail in Lincoln CountyRace Through the Woods Sign-Up Ends Sept. 30 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!