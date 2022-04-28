Midcoast Matters Restoring Wildlife Habitat, One Yard at a Time April 28, 2022 at 4:58 pm Glenn RitchYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMidcoast MattersWinter Tracking, Wildlife Habitat Walk on Jan. 31Midcoast MattersDamariscotta HistoryRachel Carson Area Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!