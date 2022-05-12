Midcoast Matters The Proverbial Cherry on top: My internship with Midcoast Conservancy May 12, 2022 at 3:57 pm Anna BlankYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCoastal EconomistConservancy Celebrates World Fish Migration DayEnergy MattersEnergy MattersOn the Trail in Lincoln County Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!