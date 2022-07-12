Midcoast Matters Knot in Our River! Raising Awareness About Japanese Knotweed July 12, 2022 at 12:38 pm Kristin Stone and Isobel CurtisYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNature NotesMidcoast MattersNature NotesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointSomewhere in Somerville Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!