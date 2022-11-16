Midcoast Matters Honoring a model conservationist November 16, 2022 at 9:07 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNature NotesMidcoast MattersNew Welcome Center Dedicated at Hidden Valley Nature CenterTimber Frame Courses to Build Welcome Center at HVNCCoastal Maine Botanical Gardens Collaborates with Midcoast Conservancy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!