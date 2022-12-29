Midcoast Matters Community Care on the Trails December 29, 2022 at 9:34 am Ali StevensonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFood, Life, and ManhattansSomewhere in SomervilleUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsCoastal EconomistNature Notes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!