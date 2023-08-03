Midcoast Matters Rain, Rain, No One Went Away! August 3, 2023 at 11:15 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle Planning Board Approves Raw BarFood, Life, and ManhattansCheney Financial Group Wraps Up Season’s Events with Art, Music, FoodDamariscotta HistoryNature Notes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!