Midcoast Matters The Wonderful, Wandering Sheepscot River October 5, 2023 at 1:19 pm Melissa CoteYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMidcoast Conservancy gets $73,700 for Improvements at Head Tide DamHead Tide Dam Project Dedication on Sheepscot RiverSheepscot River Project Dedication Ceremony is Nov. 28Sheepscot River Project to Celebrate Milestone with Dedication CeremonyArmy Corps Solicits Comments on Alna Dam Proposal Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!