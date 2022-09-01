Midcoast Matters: Climate Action Doesn’t Have To Be a Tradeoff September 1, 2022 at 3:46 pm Cody BloomfieldYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEnergy MattersOnly A Comprehensive Energy Policy Will DoEnergy MattersMunicipal Leaders Voice Support for Bill to Combat Browntail MothsEnergy Matters Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!