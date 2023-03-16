Midcoast Matters: The Power of a Muddy Creek March 16, 2023 at 11:34 am Genny DavisYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointMidcoast MattersWatershed Coordinator Joins Midcoast ConservancyNature NotesResponse to Knickerbocker Lake Association Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!