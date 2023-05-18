News Along the Way Say Hello to Spring Open Mic celebration at Inn Along the Way May 18, 2023 at 3:56 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMusic and Remembrance Celebration at the Inn Along The WayFall Harvest Open Mic at Inn Along The WayAt Inn Along The Way The Mic is Open at Chapman FarmEnd of Summer Fundraiser at Inn Along the WayDamariscotta Open Mic Coming to Chapman Farm Barn Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!