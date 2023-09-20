News Along the Way A Special Kind of Special Event September 20, 2023 at 4:33 pm Nancy HalseyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFood, Life, and ManhattansNew Year Dawns for Inn Along the Way and Damariscotta Open MicOpen Mic Returns to Inn Along the Way- PostponedDamariscotta Open Mic to Benefit MOFGADamariscotta Open Mic Fish-Ladder Benefit Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!