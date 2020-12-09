News Along the Way The winter prep: Part 3 December 9, 2020 at 10:27 am Nancy MonroeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNews Along the WayDamariscotta Historical Society MeetingFood, Life, and ManhattansNews Along the WayFirst National Bank supports Inn Along the Way Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!