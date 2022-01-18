News Along the Way Why is Chapman Farm a Favorite Stopping Place for Migrating Geese? January 18, 2022 at 11:08 am MaryAnn LookYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkFood, Life, and ManhattansNews Along the WayIn NatureNews Along the Way Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!