Nobleboro History Revisited Herbert L. Spear, Nobleboro’s outstanding farmer February 22, 2023 at 12:40 pm George DowYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNature NotesSomewhere in SomervilleNobleboro History Revisited: What Nobleboro was Reading in the 1900sRachel Carson AreaNobleboro History Revisited: Town Meeting Anecdotes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!