Nobleboro History Revisited Fiddler John and Fiddler Doug January 18, 2024 at 11:25 am George DowYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro History Revisited: Vaughan-Noble Controversy with Settlers 1810-1813Nobleboro History Revisited: Vaughan-Noble Controversy with Settlers 1810-1813Nobleboro History RevisitedNew District Attorney Takes Oath of OfficeWaldoboro Wanderings Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!