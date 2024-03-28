Nobleboro History Revisited Hawks Jones and Others March 28, 2024 at 11:11 am George DowYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro History RevisitedDamariscotta HistoryLCN Collects Honors for Cartoons, Photography, Reader EngagementMemorial Day Event in NewcastleNewcastle History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!