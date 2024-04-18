Nobleboro History Revisited Nobleboro’s Monument and Lt. Col. Arthur Noble April 18, 2024 at 10:24 am George DowYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro History RevisitedDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryNobleboro History RevisitedNobleboro History Revisited Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!