Nobleboro History Revisited: Conflicting Land Claims September 29, 2022 at 12:43 pm George DowYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta HistoryNobleboro History Revisited: Early Settlement and Land ClaimsJohn Brown Deed and ControversyRubbish!Newcastle History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!