Nobleboro History Revisited: Final Settlement of Land Claims October 18, 2022 at 4:25 pm George DowYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEarly Westport Island Settlement Topic of Upcoming TalkRespect Tribal SovereigntyNewcastle HistoryWaldoboro WanderingsFood, Life, and Manhattans Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!