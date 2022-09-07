Nobleboro History Revisited: The Austins of Nobleboro September 7, 2022 at 9:17 am George DowYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro History Revisited: Marble Statue of Georgia Austin, Lincoln Cemetery, NewcastleNobleboro History Revisited: The Sculptor of Georgia Austin’s StatueTruckin’ in AmericaNobleboro CemeteriesDamariscotta History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!