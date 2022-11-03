On the Pond November 3, 2022 at 1:19 pm Matthew H. HanlyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMarilyn Beane’s WorldDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingCoastal EconomistOn the Trail in Lincoln CountyOn the Trail in Lincoln County Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!