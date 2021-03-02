On the Trail in Lincoln County Alna Town Office Trail March 2, 2021 at 2:59 pm Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSomewhere in SomervilleRachel Carson AreaOn the Trail in Lincoln CountyA Boon During Unusual TimesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication Equipment Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!