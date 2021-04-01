Ponder and Stir April 1, 2021 at 11:58 am Sharon Christian AdermanYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLenten Services in WiscassetJefferson ColumnLenten Observances at Second Congregational Begin with Pancakes and AshesLent Begins with Joint Ash Wednesday ServiceAsh Wednesday Celtic Service in Edgecomb Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!