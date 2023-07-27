Putting the Y in Community Happy Summer CLC YMCA Friends! July 27, 2023 at 1:49 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCLC YMCA and LincolnHealth Awarded Grant Funding For Health ProjectLocal YMCAs in Partnership to Help Manage Parkinson’sEnergy MattersLiving Well for Better Health Series Starts SoonLocal YMCAs Emphasize Prediabetes Risk in New Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!